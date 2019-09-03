Bayelsa Guber: PDP Chairman Accuses Aspirants Of Sending Fake N1m Alerts To Delegates

The PDP chairman, Cleopas Moses has called out anti-graft agencies to investigate an issue he tagged as political fraud by some front line aspirants.

Cleopas accused two major aspirants of sending N1million fake bank alerts to attract delegates to vote for them.

The party chairman said some of the delegates started receiving the fake alerts with a promise that they could access the money by Wednesday after their fate had been decided by them.

Cleopas said the issue amounted to blackmail and vote-buying, which he identified as a serious offence in the nation’s electoral system with very punitive measures against culprits.

“We got a very disturbing report of how two aspirants are sending fake bank alerts to some delegates to make them vote for them on Tuesday, he said.

“We call on the EFCC and ICPC to investigate this issue and bring those behind the fraudulent bank alerts to book. On our part as a party, we will not condone such actions.