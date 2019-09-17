BBNaij: ‘Gedoni And I Never Had Sex’ – Khafi

Evicted BBNaija housemate Khafi Kareem, has denied that she ever slept with Gedoni, during their stay in the Big Brother House.

In an interview with Ebuka on Monday, Khafi affirmed that she does like Gedoni and gets some sort of peace when around him.

“I felt such peace around him. I didn’t think I couldn’t be myself around him. We did not have sex. You know sex is a natural thing. If I did, I would actually say that’s what happened. I wouldn’t want to be given the penalisation or punishments for things I didn’t do. I just feel like in the house, everything is so intense so where you will get to in a relationship over three months seeing somebody and been on a date with them is like a week in the house.

“The intensity seeing everybody when you wake up and when you go to sleep. I think it was after the eviction in the first week, after we were almost up that’s when our bond really grew.”