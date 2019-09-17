BBNaij: ‘Gedoni And I Never Had Sex’ – Khafi

by Temitope Alabi
Khafi and Ebuka
Khafi and Ebuka

Evicted BBNaija housemate Khafi Kareem, has denied that she ever slept with Gedoni, during their stay in the Big Brother House.

In an interview with Ebuka on Monday, Khafi affirmed that she does like Gedoni and gets some sort of peace when around him.

Read Also: Khafi Evicted From BBNaija Show (Video)

“I felt such peace around him. I didn’t think I couldn’t be myself around him. We did not have sex. You know sex is a natural thing. If I did, I would actually say that’s what happened. I wouldn’t want to be given the penalisation or punishments for things I didn’t do. I just feel like in the house, everything is so intense so where you will get to in a relationship over three months seeing somebody and been on a date with them is like a week in the house.

“The intensity seeing everybody when you wake up and when you go to sleep. I think it was after the eviction in the first week, after we were almost up that’s when our bond really grew.”

Tags from the story
#BBNaija, Ebuka, Gedoni, Khafi
0

You may also like

New Video: Sammy Lee Ft. Iyanya, DJ Consequence – Body On Me

Fathia Balogun Insist That Saheed Balogun Dragged Her To Court For Using His Name

D’banj’s Rumoured Girlfriend Bonang Matheba Dazzles In Classy New Photos – PEEK

Nigerians react As Barber Carves Pasuma’s Face On The Head Of A Fan (Photos)

“I Won’t Marry A Man I Don’t Have Sex With” – Nigerian Lady Reveals Why

Timi Dakolo

Timi Dakolo Spotted At Lagos Salon; Dyes Hair Blonde

Kannywood actress, Rahama Sadau enjoys amazing time at the cinemas with father

Adesua Etomi & BankyW fly out to Cape Town, South Africa in preparation for their white wedding

‘How Late Film Maker, Kasvid Discovered Us – Nollywood Actors, Aki and Pawpaw

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *