BBNaija 2019: Frodd,Tacha Bag First Movie Role

by Valerie Oke
BBNaija Frodd and Tacha
Big Brother Nigeria Housemates duo of Tacha and Frodd have bagged their first movie role while they are even yet to step foot outside the reality TV show.

This was made known by Victor Okpalan, a popular Nollywood movie producer, via his Instagram post on Wednesday, 18th September.

His words:

He wrote “Finallyyyyyyyyyyyyyy! After days of sieving through over eight thousand comments, We have arrived at the two housemates that we will be voting for to win this year’s #bbnaija2019 @callme_frodd and @symply_tacha.”

“Loads of airtime will be won to keep voting them. I will also be gifting them with their 1st movie roles once they leave the house.”

“Please no negative vibes or insults to anyone.”

See his Instagram post below:

