BBNaija 2019: How Mercy Would Have Poisoned Me: Omashola

2019 BBNaija housemate, Omashaola, has revealed that fellow housemate and team member, Mercy, is capable of poisoning him if he had used his veto power to put her up for eviction on the show.

The reality TV star made this known during a conversation with another housemate, Seyi.

His words:

“Mercy would not do anything to make others and another team win.

“She would have poisoned me in this house if I put her up for eviction with my Veto power. I know that girl.”