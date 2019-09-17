BBNaija 2019: ‘I Never Had Sex With Gedoni’ Ex-Housemate Khafi

Recently evicted housemate from the Big Brother Naija house, Khafi, has denied reports that she and her love interest in the house, Gedoni, had sex during their stay in the Big Brother House.

In an interview with Ebuka yesterday September 16th, Khafi said she really likes Gedoni, and that she feels a level of peace whenever she was around him.

Here’s what she had to say:

“I felt such peace around him. I didn’t think I couldn’t be myself around him. We did not have sex. You know sex is a natural thing. If I did, I would actually say that’s what happened. I wouldn’t want to be given the penalisation or punishments for things I didn’t do. I just feel like in the house, everything is so intense so where you will get to in a relationship over three months seeing somebody and been on a date with them is like a week in the house. The intensity seeing everybody when you wake up and when you go to sleep. I think it was after the eviction in the first week after we were almost up that’s when our bond really grew.”