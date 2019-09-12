BBNaija 2019: I Once Slept With Two Sisters Together: Frodd

by Valerie Oke
Frodd, a 2019 Big Brother Naija housemate, stunned his fellow housemates when he opened up about his past sexual escapade by revealing how he once slept with two sisters at the same time.

The reality TV star made this revelation during the show on Wednesday when the house engaged in a game that involved all the housemates letting out all their past secrets.

Frodd is more popular in the house for trying to make romantic advancement towards Esther since the beginning of the show.

 

