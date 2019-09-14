BBNaija 2019: I Would Be Depressed If Tacha Win: Basket Mouth (VIDEO)

Bright Okpocha, a popular stand-up comedian, known as Basket Mouth, has said that he would be depressed if Tacha, a Big Brother Naija housemate emerges winner of the 2019 ‘Pepper Dem’ edition.
According to the popular humour merchant who made this known during a live interview, Tacha winning the reality show would put a question of what the show is really promoting out there.
Tacha has currently been nominated for eviction.
Watch the video below:
🎥: Happeningsmediang pic.twitter.com/Y19Zfax7Ry
— #BBNaija Laila Ijeoma (@LailaIjeoma) September 13, 2019