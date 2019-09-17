BBNaija 2019: ‘If You Were A Guy, I Would Beat You Up’ – Ike Tells Mercy

BBNaija housemate, Ike was unhappy after he was turned down by Mercy who moved his belongings.

According to Ike, the way Mercy touches his stuff, especially his coin,s showed zero respect on her part.

This didn’t sit well with Mercy, who felt Ike insulted her all because she tried to create space for his properties in the locker room.

Ike later then tried to find out if Mercy was angry at him because he had drunk some bottles of beer earlier on.

In his desperation, he told her he was only drinking because his cigarettes were running out and things weren’t going well for him.

It seemed Mercy was trying to control him by making him reduce his alcohol intake but he, however, felt like she was trying to control him.

Switching into a whole new mode, he said to her; “If you were a boy, I would have beaten you up.”. In the moment’s heat, Ike threatened to throw the Coins in the garden for everyone to pick up.

This statement didn’t bother Mercy as she requested that they share their Coins so that both parties can manage their financial matters independently.

Watch the video below: