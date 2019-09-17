BBNaija 2019: ‘Last Last My Tounge Would Enter Your Vagina’ – Ike Whispers To Mercy(VIDEO)

2019 Big Brother Nigeria Housemate, Ike, was on Monday caught on live camera during the show, telling his love interest, Mercy, that his tongue would end up tasting her vagina no matter how much she plays the hard to get game.

Mercy had earlier shared during the reality TV show that she is not one that would be caught having sex while in the house.

Well, it remains unknown how long she would hold on before Ike finally breaks her defence.

Watch the video below: