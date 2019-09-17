BBNaija 2019: Mercy Buys Her Stay In The House Till Semi-Finals

by Eyitemi
Mercy
Big Brother Naija housemate, Mercy Eke

2019 Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Mercy, showed her fellow housemate how calculative she is when the organizer of the show gave the contestants the opportunity to make a purchase with the coins they have garnered during their stay in the house.

Mercy on her own part begged for more coins from Mike while Ike also gave her a larger part of his coins and she went ahead to buy immunity from the next eviction.

Read Also: BBNaija 2019: Last Last My Tounge Would Enter Your Vagina; Ike Whispers To Mercy(VIDEO)

Ebuka Uchedu, the host of the show, already announced that there will be no eviction this week – meaning that Mercy would not face eviction until next week when the show would have been in the semi-finals stage.

Tags from the story
#BBNaija 2019, ike, mercy, Mike
0

You may also like

Governor Akeredolu wife takes War against cancer To Lagos

ULC calls off 3 day-old strike

Former PDP Chairman gives his story about the N13 billion recovered by EFCC in Ikoyi

All The Gist On How MTN Pulse Invasion Rocked DELSU

Man seeks dwory return from Wife

Dana Air Named 2016 Best Customer Service Airline

Police arrests 700 suspected cult members in 3 weeks

OMG!!!! Undergraduate beheads mother in Osun State

Federal Ministry of Works is frustrating our efforts – Akinwunmi Ambode

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *