BBNaija 2019: Mercy Buys Her Stay In The House Till Semi-Finals

2019 Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Mercy, showed her fellow housemate how calculative she is when the organizer of the show gave the contestants the opportunity to make a purchase with the coins they have garnered during their stay in the house.

Mercy on her own part begged for more coins from Mike while Ike also gave her a larger part of his coins and she went ahead to buy immunity from the next eviction.

Read Also: BBNaija 2019: Last Last My Tounge Would Enter Your Vagina; Ike Whispers To Mercy(VIDEO)

Ebuka Uchedu, the host of the show, already announced that there will be no eviction this week – meaning that Mercy would not face eviction until next week when the show would have been in the semi-finals stage.