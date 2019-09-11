BBNaija 2019: The Only Thing That Can Make Me Cum And Squint: Mercy

by Eyitemi
Mercy twerking up a storm
2019 Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Mercy, has made a shocking revelation about herself during the reality TV show on Wednesday when she said that it is only her vibrator that can make her cum and squint at the same time.

The reality TV star made this known during a game which was played by all the housemates during the show.

The game involves each one of the contestants telling the others one personal thing about themselves which they have never revealed to anybody before.

