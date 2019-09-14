BBNaija 2019: Why I Would Be Depressed If Tacha Wins: Basket Mouth

by Valerie Oke
Nigerian Comedian, Basket Mouth, says he would be depressed if controversial 2019 BBNaija housemate, Tacha, emerges winner of the reality TV show because her victory would put a question mark on what the show is promoting.

Speaking further, he said her victory would make Nigerians wonder if the show promotes disrespect or lack of team spirit, because she lacks any of the two.

The popular comedian made this known during a live interview.

“I’ll be depressed if Tacha wins Big Brother Naija because I’d wonder what we’re promoting. Are we promoting disrespect? Are we promoting a lack of team spirit? Because she doesn’t have a good team spirit.”

“I’m sorry, but with all due respect to the fans that love her, I don’t like her arrogance and the fact that she’s rude and disrespectful. I don’t buy into that.”

