BBNaija 2019: Why Tacha Would Win Despite Her Arrogance: Nollywood Actor

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, has said that despite Tacha’s arrogance, she would emerge victorious as a result on her Intelligence.
Tacha is one of the female housemates in the 2019 Big Brother Naija reality TV show.
Maduagwu made this known via his Instagram post on Saturday.
See what he posted below:
Tacha is too ARROGANT in #BBnaija, but her intelligence will make her WIN… 🤣🤣The only difference between that Aunty that showed Tobi pepper and @symply_tacha is that Tacha does not know how to cook law school INSULT on guys. 🤣But is there anyone who does not have a flaw? 🤷♂️So, why focus on someones flaw when your own might be bigger? 🤷♂️#Tacha respects me a lot, maybe its because i am the only popular #actor in #Nollywood that has ever gotten the attention of A-List American celebrity, ✈️but i was shocked when i saw the arrogance she displayed on #PepperDem, 🙄i dont think that is who she is, maybe she is only doing all that for publicity, 🤷♂️but, winning #BBnaija2019 is all about how intelligent you are, and not the bachelor degree you showcase in arrogance, my people, what do you think?🤣