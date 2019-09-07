BBNaija 2019: Why Tacha Would Win Despite Her Arrogance: Nollywood Actor

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, has said that despite Tacha’s arrogance, she would emerge victorious as a result on her Intelligence.

Tacha is one of the female housemates in the 2019 Big Brother Naija reality TV show.

Read Also: BBNaija2019: Seyi Says He Thinks Tacha Is In Love With Him

Maduagwu made this known via his Instagram post on Saturday.

See what he posted below: