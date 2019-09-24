BBNaija: Actor Odunlade Adekola Celebrates As Seyi Zooms Into Final

Actor Odunlade Adekola has taken to his Instagram page after 2019 Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Seyi Awolowo, made it to the final of the reality TV show by escaping possible eviction at the semi-finals.
The lanky actor went on to describe the other 10 contestants as winners for making it to the finals of the popular show as well.
What he posted below:
Finally, we made it to the final….. @officialseyiawo, #seyi #Teamseyi👍 Congratulations to the remaining ten housemates. For you to qualify to this stage, definitely, you are all stars. We all know that one person will definitely win, but trust me, You are all among the biggest stars all over the world and I pray the grace of God that is upon you will never leave you.