BBNaija: Before You Criticise Tacha Make Sure You’re Perfect — Peter Okoye

Music entertainer, Peter Okoye has made it clear that his support for ‘Pepper Dem Gang’ Big Brother Naija housemate, Tacha is not changing, no matter what.

Although the singer had come under attacks after he said he would gift Tacha the N60m prize money if she loses in the show

In a tweet on Tuesday afternoon, the singer said people who criticise the housemate must make sure to look inwards and ensure that they are perfect.

Read Also: BBNaija: Tacha Is Fire, But If You Know Her You Will Love Her — Sir Dee

His words: Nobody holy pass. World full of hate👎🏽 This is not about being a Role model. You are entitled to vote or support any of the housemates. But condemning them is wrong. BBN is a game, not war! She is this! she is that! Before you JUDGE her to make sure you are PERFECT! #Karma