BBNaija: Camera Captures Omashola’s ‘Erection’ (Photo)

by Olayemi Oladotun

Big Brother Naija housemate, Omashola was captured on video having a hard-on while playing with the female housemates in the house after the Saturday night party.

Omashola slaps 'mercy bum
BBNaija star, Omashola

The “Warri Street” master was rocked by a fellow housemate, Venita in the Head of House room with a watching crowd.

Also Read:Omashola Rocks Venita While Reconciling With Mercy (Photos)

In what could be considered as an embarrassing moment, the housemate could not conceal the boner as the female housemates were surprised by what they saw.

Watch the video below:

Omashola
Omashola’s hard-on
