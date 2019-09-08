BBNaija: Camera Captures Omashola’s ‘Erection’ (Photo)

Big Brother Naija housemate, Omashola was captured on video having a hard-on while playing with the female housemates in the house after the Saturday night party.

The “Warri Street” master was rocked by a fellow housemate, Venita in the Head of House room with a watching crowd.

In what could be considered as an embarrassing moment, the housemate could not conceal the boner as the female housemates were surprised by what they saw.

