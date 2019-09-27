BBNaija: Cindy Evicted From Big Brother Naija House

by Olayemi Oladotun

Big Brother Naija, housemate, Cindy has been evicted from the reality show on Friday morning in a surprise twist to the show.

Cindy
Big Brother Naija housemate, Cindy

Recall that the organisers of the on-going Big Brother Naija reality show announced that ‘surprise eviction’ will begin from, Thursday, September 26th as against the regular Sunday night evictions.

Well today, the housemates welcomed Ebuka as a guest this morning, he then asked the Housemates up for eviction to pack their bags.

After which he announced Cindy, who was the last housemate to enter the house as the evicted housemate.

