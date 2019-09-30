BBNaija: Cindy Talks About Her Role In Mercy And Tacha’s Fight

Evicted Big Brother Naija Housemate, Cindy has opened up on her role in the argument that led to the ultimate disqualification of another housemate, Tacha.

In the interview with the host, Ebuka, she talked about her makeup issue, the ludo saga with Enkay and the alleged instigation of Mercy and Tacha’s fight.

In the interview, she recapped how she caused the epic fight between Tacha and Mercy, explaining that she didn’t know it would get to that point.

She also explained how Tacha avoided Mercy, and why she feels Mercy will win the competition.

Watch The Video Here: