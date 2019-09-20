BBNaija: Diane Burst Into Tears After ‘Punching’ Tacha In The Face (Video)

by Olayemi Oladotun

The Big Brother Naija show on Thursday evening served fans all shades of controversy as ‘gentle’ Diane allegedly punched controversial housemate, Tacha over an argument.

Diane
BBNaija housemates, Tacha and Diane

The drama started after housemates discovered that the ‘red ultimate veto power hold’ in Diane and Elozonam custody had been left in the arena after the party with music legend, 2face.

This got Tacha and Mercy enraged which led to the continuous exchange of words between the housemates.

Diane and self-acclaimed Port Harcourt first daughter, Tacha got into a fight after so much argument about the missing red box.

The controversial housemate alleged that the Kaduna born housemate poked her in the face as she continued ranting.

