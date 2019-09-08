BBNaija: Don Jazzy Reacts As Mercy Twerks (VIDEO)

2019 Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Mercy, served viewers with her amazing behind while twerking during the show on Saturday.

The shape of her pants while displaying the move has since sparked outrage with many airing their opinions as regards the underwear.

Don Jazzy, who was a surprise guest during the show, couldn’t hide his reaction as he went on to drop his own comment on his Instagram page.

In his reaction, he said; ”All her pants have that yansh divider. The camera didn’t catch why I was laughing. Omashola was cracking me up while Mercy was twerking.”

Watch the video below:

What Don Jazzy commented: