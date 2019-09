Big Brother Naija housemates, Elozonam and Steve Ikechukwu Onyema, aka Ike, have been evicted from the BBNaija ‘pepper dem gang’ house.

Ike and Elozonam are the 19th and 20th housemates to be evicted from the TV reality show.

The duo’s eviction comes after that of former housemate, Cindy was evicted on Friday while Tacha was disqualified.