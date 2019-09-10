BBNaija: Esther Reveals Why She Initially Rejected Frodd’s Love Advances

Former Big Brother Naija ‘Pepper Dem’ housemate, Esther Agunbiade, has revealed why she initially rejected love advances from Frodd.

In an interview with Channels Television, she said although she noticed that she had some things in common with Frodd, from the first week, she still needed time to study if she is not being ‘played.’

“Towards the end of the first week, he was already telling me that he liked me. I thought to myself that this is a game and anything can be anybody’s game plan and I do not want to be anybody’s game plan.

“So, I was being cautious around him.

“I am somebody that likes her space and the first week, Frodd already wanted to start sleeping in my bed,” she said.

Esther also noted that Frodd is misunderstood by many, stressing that he is only someone with intense emotions.

“Frodd is very intense with his feelings and his emotions. A lot of things will easily get to him.

“Frodd was the first person I had a serious conversation within the house and we found a common interest in our love for watching movies. So, the conversation just flowed from there.”

“Majorly, in the first week, I was observing people and I wasn’t sure if he (Frodd) had ulterior motive for expressing his intentions.

“It takes a while for me to start to warm up to people.

“Three months – which is the duration of the big brother show – is a long time but outside of that it could take a year for me to get to know somebody and it’s like he compressed one year into one week, that doesn’t work for me.”

She noted also that she is rooting for Frodd to win the 60 million star prize money.