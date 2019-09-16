BBNaija Eviction: Tacha Shocks Viewers After Khafi Was Evicted (Photo)

by Eyitemi
Tacha and Evicted Khafi
Tacha and Evicted Khafi

Controversial Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Tacha, is known not to show affection whenever any housemate was evicted from the show

But she was different on Sunday when Khafi was evicted from the reality TV show.

Read Also: BBNaija 2019: Why I Would Be Depressed If Tacha Wins: Basket Mouth

She went up to her, gave her a big hug and wore a very sad look.

Also, she wrote Khafi’s name on a piece of paper and kept it close to her bed as a sign of true friendship.

These, she has never done before when other housemates were evicted.

