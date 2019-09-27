BBNaija Fight: Mercy Attempts To Hit Tacha With Hot Iron For Pulling Her Wig (Video)

by Amaka

The fight between Big Brother Naija housemates, Mercy and Tacha almost went physical after the former almost used a hot iron to hit the latter.

marcy and Tacha
Big Brother Naija housemates, Mercy And Tacha

The two housemates with the biggest fan base got into a fight on Friday during their usual gathering.

It took a turn for the worse, as they both went to dressing room where Mercy called Tacha an internet beggar who has body odour.

The curvy video vixen was also seen whipping her hair on Tacha’s face which got more confrontational because the latter ended up pulling the former’s hair.

Omashola had to step in between them to stop the fight.

This fight between Tacha and Mercy comes a few days after she fought the latter’s close friend, Diane over the missing red box.

Watch the video below:

