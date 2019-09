Diane is the latest house ate to be evicted from the Big Brother Naija TV reality show.

Frodd possessing veto power was asked by Biggie to pick a gold coin out of which Diane and Omashola have both written their names and dropped into the black hat.

Luckily for Omastola, Frodd picked the coin belonging to Diane which got her evicted from the show.