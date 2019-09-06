BBNaija: Governor Wike Appreciates Tacha For Mentioning Him In Her Presentation

by Olayemi Oladotun

On Thursday night, Big Brother Naija housemate, Tacha and her team of Legends made a presentation of their artwork, appreciating those who impacted so much in their lives.

Natacha
BBNaija housemate, Tacha

The popular housemate mentioned how Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike had impacted her life positively.

Also Read: BBNaija: Seyi Threatens To Get Tacha Disqualified

In response to her comment on the reality show, Wike’s information Twitter handle appreciated and wished Tacha all the best in the show.

Watch the video here:

Tags from the story
Nyesom Wike, Tacha
0

You may also like

[Video]: Duncan Mighty welcomes 3rd child

[Video]: Duncan Mighty welcomes 3rd child with his wife

Mo’Cheedah Chilling In South Africa With Her Boyfriend

“Senators Are Fools aka Olodo, Mumu” – Tonto Dikeh

Why Am Still Single At 45, Nollywood Actress, Ayo Adesanya Explains

Mr Ibu Strikes Spotted with Two Bootylicious Actresses (Photo)

Stephanie Henshaw-Okotie Reacts concerning divorce with Chris Okotie

9 Celebrities Who Stylishly Rocked The Trending Tracksuit Pants

Femi Otedola celebrates his wife’s 48th birthday

I Miss My Old Self, Caitlyn Jenner Laments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *