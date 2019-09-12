BBNaija Housemates Reel Out Their Dirty Sex Secrets

The remaining 11 Big Brother Naija housemates spilled some of their dirty sex secrets during a game on the popular reality show.

To find out, read the secrets below:

Mercy: Only my vibrator makes me cum

Khafi: Was addicted to sex at a point

Tacha: Used to date a pastor’s son, Always hid myself when visiting their house

Mercy: Have been taking care of herself, school and family since the age of 18

Tacha: Made my first million at 22

Khafi: I have been celibate for 8 years

Elozonam: Had sex with 3 different women in one day because I was going through a bad breakup

Diane: Had crazy, weird, sexual fantasies, but haven’t had sex

Frodd: Slept with two sisters together and I made love for the first time at the age of 22

Elozonam: I lost my virginity at 19 and I was wearing two condoms

Frodd: I watched my first porn at the age of 12, and I ‘came’ without being touched

Seyi: Lost my virginity to an older lady

Omashola: Once had an orgy with 5 women

Mike: Got First tattoo at 16

Elozonam: Developed a fear of flights

Frodd: Used to be so angry that he’ll beat up anyone.

Seyi: First display of anger was in primary school, stabbed a classmate with a compass

Ike: Once threatened a debtor with a picture of him at the debtor’s mother’s home holding a gun

Frodd: Once drove from Ikeja to Yaba in 5 MINUTES

Elo: He struggles with his faith as a Christian

Seyi: Had sex with one sister and took the other one to an incomplete building to finish off

Mike: I was baptized last year

Mercy: I came into this house with my vibrator

Frodd: Doesn’t go to church on Sunday, prefers service at home

Omashola: First sex was with a virgin. Though acted like a pro but had no idea what he was doing

Seyi: Walked in on his friend banging his girlfriend and revenged by banging her friends and cousin

Omashola: Has been smoking for 20-years straight before this house

Khafi: Suicide attempt during first year in University

Seyi: Tried to kill himself in SS1

Cindy: Had her first kiss at 20

Tacha: Fell for two brothers and had a difficult time picking one to be with.

Omashola: He had more wet dream in the house than he has ever had in his entire life

Tacha: First sex was so boring and it lasted 30minute. She only did it out of pressure

Cindy: I have only been with two men in my life

Mercy: First boyfriend was a tenant in her Father’s house