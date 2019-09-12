BBNaija Housemates Reel Out Their Dirty Sex Secrets

The remaining 11 Big Brother Naija housemates spilled some of their dirty sex secrets during a game on the popular reality show.
To find out, read the secrets below:
Mercy: Only my vibrator makes me cum
Khafi: Was addicted to sex at a point
Tacha: Used to date a pastor’s son, Always hid myself when visiting their house
Mercy: Have been taking care of herself, school and family since the age of 18
Tacha: Made my first million at 22
Khafi: I have been celibate for 8 years
Elozonam: Had sex with 3 different women in one day because I was going through a bad breakup
Diane: Had crazy, weird, sexual fantasies, but haven’t had sex
Frodd: Slept with two sisters together and I made love for the first time at the age of 22
Elozonam: I lost my virginity at 19 and I was wearing two condoms
Frodd: I watched my first porn at the age of 12, and I ‘came’ without being touched
Seyi: Lost my virginity to an older lady
Omashola: Once had an orgy with 5 women
Mike: Got First tattoo at 16
Elozonam: Developed a fear of flights
Frodd: Used to be so angry that he’ll beat up anyone.
Seyi: First display of anger was in primary school, stabbed a classmate with a compass
Ike: Once threatened a debtor with a picture of him at the debtor’s mother’s home holding a gun
Frodd: Once drove from Ikeja to Yaba in 5 MINUTES
Elo: He struggles with his faith as a Christian
Seyi: Had sex with one sister and took the other one to an incomplete building to finish off
Mike: I was baptized last year
Mercy: I came into this house with my vibrator
Frodd: Doesn’t go to church on Sunday, prefers service at home
Omashola: First sex was with a virgin. Though acted like a pro but had no idea what he was doing
Seyi: Walked in on his friend banging his girlfriend and revenged by banging her friends and cousin
Omashola: Has been smoking for 20-years straight before this house
Khafi: Suicide attempt during first year in University
Seyi: Tried to kill himself in SS1
Cindy: Had her first kiss at 20
Tacha: Fell for two brothers and had a difficult time picking one to be with.
Omashola: He had more wet dream in the house than he has ever had in his entire life
Tacha: First sex was so boring and it lasted 30minute. She only did it out of pressure
Cindy: I have only been with two men in my life
Mercy: First boyfriend was a tenant in her Father’s house