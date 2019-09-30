BBNaija: How Nigerians Voted Out Elozonam, Cindy, Ike

by Michael
Tacha
Disqualified BBNaija Housemate Tacha

The Organizers of The Big Brother Naija Show has released the result of the voting for last week.

In their released result, Tacha topped the charts with 41.66% votes and Mike followed from behind with 26.64% votes.

It was on Friday that Tacha was disqualified for going against one of the rules of the show that frowned against any form of violence.

She had an argument with fellow housemate, Mercy which got out of hand when she pulled her by the hair.

READ ALSO – Video: Big Brother accidentally shows shower time while Nina was naked bathing. (18+)

Mercy, however, didn’t go unpunished as she received two strikes from Big Brother.

In reaction to this, Tacha took to her Instagram to thank her fans who voted for her, albeit, disqualified.

See Her Post Here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B3AkkCEgOJB/?utm_source=ig_web_button_share_sheet

Tags from the story
Big Brother Naija, Cindy, Elozanam, ike, mercy, Tacha
0

You may also like

‘No S*x Position Can Hold A Man’ – Daniella Okeke Reveals

Nina looking beautiful in new photos

“I Started University In Boston At 13 And Graduated At 18”- Billionaire Son, Paddy Adenuga

Uti

‘Another Major Tool of Witchcraft is Accusation’ – Uti Nwachukwu Shades Ifu Ennada

Tekno Is Looking For His Long Lost Secondary Friend, Whoever Finds Him Gets 200k

Here’s why Juliet Ibrahim is searching for “The Perfect Assistant”

“I’ll kill Nina, I’ll Kill Cee-C, I won’t smash either one” Tobi says

Frodd

Nigerians React As Frodd Breaks Down In Tears Over Esther’s Eviction

esther bbnaija 2019 and ebuka

Why BBNaija Is A Waste Of Time, Energy And Foolishness On The Part Of The Viewers: Tunde Ednut

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *