BBNaija: How Nigerians Voted Out Elozonam, Cindy, Ike

The Organizers of The Big Brother Naija Show has released the result of the voting for last week.

In their released result, Tacha topped the charts with 41.66% votes and Mike followed from behind with 26.64% votes.

It was on Friday that Tacha was disqualified for going against one of the rules of the show that frowned against any form of violence.

She had an argument with fellow housemate, Mercy which got out of hand when she pulled her by the hair.

Mercy, however, didn’t go unpunished as she received two strikes from Big Brother.

In reaction to this, Tacha took to her Instagram to thank her fans who voted for her, albeit, disqualified.

See Her Post Here:

