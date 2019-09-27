BBNaija: I Am Not A Virgin And I Love My Slacked Breast: Tacha

by Eyitemi
Tacha
Tacha

The fight between the duo of Tacha and Mercy got to another level on Friday morning as the duo threw shades at each other with Tacha conceding that she is not a virgin and loves her slacked breast.

It all started with Tacha taking a swipe at Mercy for claiming to be a virgin before going on to label her a fake person.

Tacha, on the other hand, said she doesn’t need a guy to clout chase the way Mercy is faking it.

Mercy on her own part kept mute as she takes a walk to the garden with Ike while slandering the controversial housemate behind her.

#BBNaija, mercy, Tacha
