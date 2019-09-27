BBNaija: ‘I Am Not A Virgin, I Will Not Lie’ – Tacha Discloses During Fight With Mercy

The fight that started between Big Brother Naija housemates, Mercy and Tacha earlier this morning looks like it’s going to continue for the rest of the day as both of them are still at it.

Tacha took a swipe at Mercy for claiming to be a virgin and called her a fake person.

While reacting to her claim, Tacha revealed that she’s not a virgin, and she doesn’t need a guy to clout chase the way Mercy does.

Mercy gave the silent treatment before heading on into the garden with Ike while mocking the bickering housemate behind her.

She, later on, can be heard saying Tacha has a smelling body and has her bath only once in a day which is unhygienic and not womanly.

Watch The Video Here: