BBNaija: I Have Handed Tacha To Her People: Ebuka(VIDEO)

Big Brother Nigeria host, Ebuka Obi Uchendu, has shared that he has handed over disqualified housemate, Tacha, to her people.
Speaking via a live Instagram video, the show host further said that as far as he is concerned, she would have been with her people.
Tacha was disqualified following a violence that broke out between herself and arch-rival, Mercy, on Friday, 27th September.
He disqualification has sparked series of uproars with so many going on to throw cash gift at her.
#BBNaija: Tacha is with her friends and family as far as I know – Ebuka
