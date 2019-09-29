BBNaija: I Have Handed Tacha To Her People: Ebuka(VIDEO)

Tacha, Ebuka
Big Brother Nigeria host, Ebuka Obi Uchendu, has shared that he has handed over disqualified housemate, Tacha, to her people.

Speaking via a live Instagram video, the show host further said that as far as he is concerned, she would have been with her people.

Tacha was disqualified following a violence that broke out between herself and arch-rival, Mercy, on Friday, 27th September.

Read Also: BBNaija: What Is Mercy Still Doing In The House, If Tacha Was Disqualified?: Daddy Freeze

He disqualification has sparked series of uproars with so many going on to throw cash gift at her.

Watch the video below:

