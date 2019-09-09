BBNaija: Kemi Olunloyo Knocks Tacha For Slamming Seyi

by Temitope Alabi
Kemi Olunloyo
Kemi Olunloyo

Controversial media personality Kemi Olunloyo has reacted to BBNaija’s Tacha slamming fellow housemate Seyi.

Recall that Tacha, during a talk with Ebuka, stated that what she has achieved at the age of 23, Seyi has not and if not for Big Brother, he will not be close to achieving it.

Wasting no time, Olunloyo took to her Twitter account saying;’

#BBNajia OMG I don’t watch this show but did I just hear this Tacha person say Seyi Awolowo will never achieve what she has achieved in 23 yrs. Tacha who’s your father? Hope you realize his great grandfather’s head is on that N100 note in your wallet?”

