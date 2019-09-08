BBNaija: Khafi A Low Budget Tacha – Mercy (Video)

by Amaka

Big Brother Naija, BBNaija housemate, Mercy was recently heard calling her fellow housemate, Khafi ‘a low budget Tacha’ on Saturday.

Mercy and Khafi
Big Brother Naija housemates, Mercy and Khafi

The curvy vixen made this statement during a conversation with Diane about Khafi’s recent attitude towards housemates.

Mercy said:

“Khafi is so aggressive these days, she is trying to be Tacha but can’t be. Tacha is a real nigga that does not have emotions. Khafi is a low budget Tacha, she is trying to migrate to that level from Wallgeko to agama lizard.

“Now I can see what Gedoni was saying that she is manipulative. I overrated Khafi over Venita but not anymore

“Just four weeks left in this house and true colours are coming out. I hope the person that wins N60m is worth it.”

Watch the video below:

