BBNaija: Khafi A Low Budget Tacha – Mercy (Video)

Big Brother Naija, BBNaija housemate, Mercy was recently heard calling her fellow housemate, Khafi ‘a low budget Tacha’ on Saturday.

The curvy vixen made this statement during a conversation with Diane about Khafi’s recent attitude towards housemates.

Mercy said:

“Khafi is so aggressive these days, she is trying to be Tacha but can’t be. Tacha is a real nigga that does not have emotions. Khafi is a low budget Tacha, she is trying to migrate to that level from Wallgeko to agama lizard.

“Now I can see what Gedoni was saying that she is manipulative. I overrated Khafi over Venita but not anymore

“Just four weeks left in this house and true colours are coming out. I hope the person that wins N60m is worth it.”

Watch the video below: