BBNaija: Khafi A Low Budget Tacha – Mercy (Video)

Big Brother Naija, BBNaija housemate, Mercy was recently heard calling her fellow housemate, Khafi ‘a low budget Tacha’ on Saturday.
The curvy vixen made this statement during a conversation with Diane about Khafi’s recent attitude towards housemates.
Mercy said:
“Khafi is so aggressive these days, she is trying to be Tacha but can’t be. Tacha is a real nigga that does not have emotions. Khafi is a low budget Tacha, she is trying to migrate to that level from Wallgeko to agama lizard.
“Now I can see what Gedoni was saying that she is manipulative. I overrated Khafi over Venita but not anymore
“Just four weeks left in this house and true colours are coming out. I hope the person that wins N60m is worth it.”
Read Also: Don Jazzy, Dr Sid Pay Surprise Visit To Big Brother Naija House (Video)
Watch the video below:
View this post on Instagram
Hear the unprintable things #Mercy told #Diane about #khafikareem …. This house is becoming so heated. You said #Khafi is a low budget #Tacha? Mercy come on, fear God … .#bbnaija #bigbronaija #bbnaija2019#BBNaija4 #Bet9ja #BigBrotherNaija#BellaNaija #bbnaijapepperdem#Nigerian #nigeriaweddin #nigerians#nigeria #egypt #namibia #southafrica