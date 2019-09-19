BBNaija: Khafi Confirms Tacha’s Alleged Body Odour (Video)

Evicted BBNaija 2019 housemate, Khafi has revealed and confirmed that Tacha has body odour.

The controversial housemate had on several occasions been accused of having body odour.

The issue became ascribed to her after some housemates claimed that she does not have a pleasant smell.

Initially, the allegations started between evicted housemate, Ella.

READ ALSO – BBNaija 2019: Tacha Has Body And Mouth Odour — Ex-Housemate Reveals

Tacha’s closest friend, Khafi who was recently evicted from the house has cleared the air on the matter.

Meanwhile, some fans have accepted the possibility of having the odour with her habits of going to bed without taking her bath.

In the latest interview with Khafi, while speaking on that topic, she said: “I had some issues in that department but the way Mike handled it was wrong.”

Watch The Video Here: