BBNaija Management Refused To Release Tacha To Her Management: Jaruma

Former Big Brother Housemate, Tacha that was recently disqualified over her violent actions towards fellow housemate is reportedly yet to leave the Big Brother House despite being disqualified

According to an SOS message making rounds online, Big Brother has refused to release her on the grounds for refusing an interview with the media crew.

Tacha’s God mother Jaruma, who earlier today revealed she would gift Tacha 50m has taken to her official handle to call out the show organizers.

