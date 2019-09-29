BBNaija: Mercy And Diane Spark Lesbianism Rumour(VIDEO)

Viewers of Big Brother Nigeria have started accusing two housemates, Mercy, and Diane, of lesbianism after the duo were spotted kissing during the show on Sunday morning.

Viewers of the reality TV show also dug up an old clip capturing the moment the two housemates kissed passionately while on the show.

These groups of viewers are trying everything they can to make sure Mercy gets disqualified as much as Tacha since the show’s handbook forbids lesbianism.

Watch the video below: