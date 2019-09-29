BBNaija: Mercy, Diane Accused Of Lesbianism (Video)

Big Brother Naija housemates Mercy and Diane have both been accused of practising lesbianism in the house.

Following the videos that showed them kissing each other on two different occasions, Viewers are thinking that the two may just be lesbians.

Since the disqualification of Tacha from the show following her fight with Mercy, fans who were dissatisfied that Mercy got two strikes have been digging up reasons for Biggie to disqualify her too.

Law from the Big Brother Naija rule book prohibits behaviours that suggest and incites violence, homo-sexuality/Same-sex relationship and offence.

Watch The Video Here: