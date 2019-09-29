BBNaija: Mercy, Diane Accused Of Lesbianism (Video)

by Michael
Mercy and Diane
Mercy and Diane

Big Brother Naija housemates Mercy and Diane have both been accused of practising lesbianism in the house.
Following the videos that showed them kissing each other on two different occasions, Viewers are thinking that the two may just be lesbians.

Since the disqualification of Tacha from the show following her fight with Mercy, fans who were dissatisfied that Mercy got two strikes have been digging up reasons for Biggie to disqualify her too.

Law from the Big Brother Naija rule book prohibits behaviours that suggest and incites violence, homo-sexuality/Same-sex relationship and offence.

Watch The Video Here:

 

Tags from the story
Big Brother Naija, Diane, mercy, Tacha
0

You may also like

El-Rufai condemns killing of state’s monarch, wife

Olumba Olumba warns Nnamdi Kanu

BIM, MASSOB warns Nnamdi Kanu to stop distributing it activities in South-East

Angola gets a new President after 38 years

Business man killed in the presence of his family

Abia State government dissloves state executive council

37Yrs Old Nanny Arrested For Burning Girl’s Buttock With Hot Stove (Photo)

Please pray for President Buhari’s son, Aregbesola pleads to Nigerians

APC nullifies the suspension of Muiz Banire from office

Chelsea Sign Giroud From Arsenal

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *