BBNaija: Mercy ‘Exposes’ Ike’s Manhood As She Pulls His Short Down (Video)

Big Brother Naija season 4 lovebirds, Ike and Mercy served a lot of viewers hot pepper on Saturday night as they romanced.

After the statutory Saturday night party, the lovebirds were having a romantic moment at the garden when other housemates had gone to bed.

The BBNaija couple were kissing each other and it got really interesting when Mercy playfully pulled down Ike’s shorts which almost exposed his joystick if he hadn’t used his hands to cover it.

Watch the video below: