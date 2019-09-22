BBNaija: Mercy ‘Exposes’ Ike’s Manhood As She Pulls His Short Down (Video)

by Olayemi Oladotun

 

Big Brother Naija season 4 lovebirds, Ike and Mercy served a lot of viewers hot pepper on Saturday night as they romanced.

Ike and Mercy
Ike and Mercy

After the statutory Saturday night party, the lovebirds were having a romantic moment at the garden when other housemates had gone to bed.

Also Read: BBNaija2019: Mercy And Ike Finally Have Sex (Video)

The BBNaija couple were kissing each other and it got really interesting when Mercy playfully pulled down Ike’s shorts which almost exposed his joystick if he hadn’t used his hands to cover it.

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
ike, mercy
0

You may also like

The Worst Dressed Celebs At The Headies 2016

Nigerian Doctor Says Female Doctors And Nurses Are Raped During Night Duties

Doctor cuts off Baby’s head inside Mother’s womb during delivery

Veteran actor Baba Suwe very sick – Yomi Fabiyi reveals, calls for fans’ prayers

Playboy Founder, Hugh Hefner Dies At 91

“Dear Hushpuppi” — Open letter to the Malaysian-based Nigerian Big Boy

“I REGRET MY MARRIAGE “-TONTO DIKEH

See Why Shatta Wale Wants Ghanaian Music Video Directors

‘I struggled with being different for a while – Jim Iyke

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *