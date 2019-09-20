BBNaija: Mercy Finally Had Sex With Ike In Cowgirl Style (Video)

by Valerie Oke
Mercy and Ike having sex under the duvet
Mercy and Ike having sex under the duvet

2019 BBNaija housemates, Mercy, and Ike, finally had sex during the show on Thursday, 19th September, and it was the manner in which Mercy moaned that got fellow housemates attention.

In the video, the reality TV star was spotted moaning loudly while she rode on a fellow housemate, Ike, in a cowboy position.

The sex scene is coming days after Mercy told Ike that his mouth would not touch her pure bliss pussy.

Read Also: Your Tongue Will Not Taste This Pure Bliss” Vagina: Mercy Replies Ike

Well, Ike hasn’t used his tongue yet but he has used another part of his body to taste the pure bliss pussy.

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
#BBNaija, ike, mercy
0

