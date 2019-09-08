BBNaija: Mercy Flashes Her Vagina On Live TV (Video)

by Temitope Alabi
Mercy and Ike
BBNaija housemates, Mercy and Ike

The Saturday night party at the Big Brother Naija is always fun-filled and things got even more fun between Mercy and Ike who are both Heads of House this week.

The two, upon retiring to the HOH luxury room, got into another round of play which saw Ike playing with Mercy’s vibrator.

In the process of playing, Mercy fell down and accidentally exposed her private part.

She, however, wasted no time in standing up and covering herself up again.

See the video below:

 

