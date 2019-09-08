BBNaija: Mercy Flashes Her Vagina On Live TV (Video)

The Saturday night party at the Big Brother Naija is always fun-filled and things got even more fun between Mercy and Ike who are both Heads of House this week.

The two, upon retiring to the HOH luxury room, got into another round of play which saw Ike playing with Mercy’s vibrator.

Read Also: Mercy Caught Twerking Vigorously Ahead Of Saturday Night Party (Video)

In the process of playing, Mercy fell down and accidentally exposed her private part.

She, however, wasted no time in standing up and covering herself up again.

See the video below: