BBNaija: Mercy Fumes As Ike Sees Her Nakedness In Bathroom (Video)

by Olayemi Oladotun

The relationship between Mercy and Ike is more becoming that of a cat and mouse, despite the couple looking good together.

Mercy and Ike
BBNaija housemates, Mercy and Ike

Big Brother Naija housemates, Mercy and Ike this morning exchanged words over issues bordering on privacy.

It would be recalled that the duo who jointly hold the Head Of House position now share the same room which is one of the benefits attached to the position.

According to Mercy, Ike has the habit of barging into the bathroom whenever she was taking her bath and she feels such behaviour should stop to avoid future disagreements.

Ike, in turn, stood his ground, explaining that he wasn’t looking at Mercy’s unclothedness and that the curvy lady has also given him a similar treatment in the past without any objection from him.

Mercy and Ike
BBNaija housemates, Mercy and Ike

The duo has become a fiery couple, calling each other out on intervals and also making up.

After the heated argument with Mercy, Ike went on to narrate the issues he has been having with Mercy since they moved into the Head Of House room with fellow house mate.

Watch the video below:

