BBNaija: Mercy Handed Two Strikes After Tacha’s Eviction

The Big Brother Nigeria show witnessed some drama on Friday morning as two housemates, Mercy, and Tacha engaged each other in a heated argument that almost degenerated into violence.

Consequently, Tacha was disqualified from the show for going violent against Mercy, while on her own part, Mercy was handed two strikes for not stepping away from a volatile situation and as such would be disqualified if she gets a third.

The remaining housemates have now qualified for the final.