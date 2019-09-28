BBNaija: Mercy Handed Two Strikes After Tacha’s Eviction

by Valerie Oke
BBNaija Mercy and Tacha
Mercy And Tacha

The Big Brother Nigeria show witnessed some drama on Friday morning as two housemates, Mercy, and Tacha engaged each other in a heated argument that almost degenerated into violence.

Consequently, Tacha was disqualified from the show for going violent against Mercy, while on her own part, Mercy was handed two strikes for not stepping away from a volatile situation and as such would be disqualified if she gets a third.

Read Also: Throwback Pictures Of Mercy, Tacha: Who Is The Queen Of Bleaching?(Photo)

The remaining housemates have now qualified for the final.

Tags from the story
#BBNaija, mercy, Tacha
0

You may also like

Ile-Ife Crisis – Hausas finally evacuate Sabo community

Suicide Bombers attack University of Maiduguri

Gunmen Attack UNIJOS VC’s Residence

FG promise Nigerians free internet access

Musician Changes Stage Name Because Of Donald Trump

Turkey’s President Threatens To Reopen Borders To Let Refugees Into The EU

The U.N Has A New Secretary-General

Nigerian writes open letter to Nnamdi Kanu (Read)

Pastor Adeboye: Redeemed Christian Church of God is not an ordinary church

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *