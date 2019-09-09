BBNaija: Mercy Shakes Her Big Bum On Top Of Ike (Video)

by Amaka

Big Brother Naija housemates, Mercy and Ike, who are both Heads of House, were spotted taking advantage of the luxury room.

Mercy and Ike
BBNaija housemates, Mercy and Ike

A video footage captures the moment Mercy was seen lying across Ike while she shook her big bum to the rhythm of the music playing in the background.

Information Nigeria recalls the curvy video vixen and her gangsta lover got into a heated argument after she had complained to Diane that he doesn’t respect her privacy because he comes into the bathroom when she is completely naked.

The Imo state born lady also trended after fell down, accidentally leaving her private part for the viewers and Ike to see, but the gangsta quickly tried to help her cover-up.

Watch the video below:

