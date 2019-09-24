BBNaija: Mike’s Mom Shares Stunning Photos With A Letter To His Fans

by Amaka

The mother of Big Brother Naija Mike Olayemi recently penned a lengthy letter to fans of her son who is currently up for eviction.

Mike's mom
Big Brother Naija housemate, Mike Olayemi’s mother

Taking to his official Instagram page, the stunning lady shared photos of herself with the words:

“To Mikes fans, from his Mother:

Answers to some of your many questions:

You asked whose his mother.

I am a woman who was raised by a proud strong Nigerian mother, who now resides in my heart. She taught me to be fearless, to love God, to have a strong sense of self worth of who I am, to never dilute myself for anyone, to be unapologetic black,to practice humility & to be proud of my Nigerian roots.

You asked who raised him & how he was raised.

It was a GOD given privilege that GOD bestowed on me to raise my Boy into a MAN as a single parent. Many say a woman cannot raise a man, I say if GOD is in the MIX she can. Mike was raised in a GOD fearing struggling family, he was raised with sisters, he had to learn to understand women from a young age. His home training is where he gets his strength, compassion, humility & resilience from.
He was always encouraged to think outside the box and to not make the sky become his ceiling.
You ask if Mike is rich
Michael is rich only with what money CAN’T buy.

You say you admire Mike’s traits

I too admire his traits, & the MAN he’s become. His traits have surpassed my own in many ways & I thank God for that. I prayed that he would be a bigger & better person than his parents were & a man that is not afraid to be in touch with his feelings, how else would he be able to feel for others.
You ask what does he want to accomplish in the house.

He wants to be a role model for the youth of today. He wants to show in all that he does that failure is nothing more than a temporary delay. He wants to lead by example, He wants to embrace his Nigerian roots & bring home the medal. The house gives him that platform!

The man who you so lovingly call Mike is my SON

Thank you for keeping him in the house, I feel the genuine love that you have for him & I’m honored that he has touched so many people’s heart.”

