BBNaija: Nigerians Mock Peter Okoye; Ask Him To Pay Tacha N60m He Promised

According to reports, talented singer, Peter Okoye, is said to have bragged that he would doll out the N60m cash prize to Tacha if she fails to win the reality TV show.

She was disqualified on Friday, 27th September, for violent conduct and as such Nigerians have started calling on Peter Okoye to fulfil his promise.

Read Also: Peter Okoye’s Management To Manage Tacha When She Leaves BBNaija House

Taking to the singer’s comment section, Nigerians have started dropping their messages calling on him to quickly honour his promise.

What Nigerians are saying: