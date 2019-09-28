BBNaija: No One Is Perfect, Toke Makinwa Defends Tacha

by Valerie Oke
Disqualified BBNaija Housemate, Tacha
Disqualified BBNaija Housemate, Tacha

Nigerian OAP, media personality and fashionista, Toke Makinwa says she feels bad for disqualified Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Tacha because she was herself through the journey.

Makinwa, in a post via her Twitter handle on Saturday morning said she hopes that Tacha is strong enough to weather the storm.

According to Toke, Tacha might not have been perfect, but she didn’t pretend to be someone else.

Read Also: Celebrities Could Not Praise Onyeama Who Rescued Nigerians From South Africa But Are Shouting About Tacha’s Disqualification: Reno Omokri

She tweeted: My heart really goes out to Tacha, I hope she’s strong enough to weather the storm, no one is perfect, she was her self on this journey, might not be your cup of tea but it’s way better than trying to be someone else. #Hertruth

