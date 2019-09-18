BBNaija: Omashola Ignores Tacha In Clash With Seyi (Video)

If there is one thing The Big Brother House is known for, it’s bringing out the worst in housemates. The fight between Tacha and Seyi is getting harder and hotter.

It is no longer news that Pepper Dem housemates, Seyi and Tacha have not been in a cordial relationship for some weeks.

Tacha and Seyi have tried very hard to stay away from each other in the house to avoid conflict, but it seems like Seyi is trying to provoke Tacha so she will get a 3rd strike from Big Brother.

Well, the two crossed each others part on Wednesday in the kitchen and they could not help but hurl abusive words at themselves… Kids!

READ ALSO – Nigerians React To Achievements Of Tacha And Seyi At 23

Recall that during live eviction show on the 8th of September, Tacha spoke about her alteration with Seyi. Ebuka and other fans of the BBNaija reality TV show did not see it coming as the 23-year-old completely humiliated Seyi in front of the other housemates.

According to Tacha, Seyi cannot achieve what she could achieve at age 23.

Tacha called him a consistent drunk, and she continued “if it wasn’t for Big Brother, he wouldn’t have come close to achieving what I have achieved at 23.”

Watch The Video Here: