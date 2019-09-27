BBNaija Organizers Reveal One More Housemate Will Be Evicted On Friday

According to reports, the organizers of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show, BBNaija, have announced that there would be another eviction on Friday.

This is coming few hours after Cindy got evicted on Friday leaving 9 housemates left.

Also Read: BBNaija: I Am Not A Virgin And I Love My Slacked Breast: Tacha

A Big Brother source reads, “Our sources have confirmed not one but two surprise evictions will happen in the BBNaija house today. The first this morning and the second, later in the evening.”

Cindy’s eviction was announced when show host, Ebuka Uchendu, showed up and told housemates to pack their belongings on Friday.

(KemiFilani)