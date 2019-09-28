BBNaija: Peter Okoye Denies Promising Tacha N60m

by Eyitemi
peter Okoye
Peter Okoye

Minutes after controversial Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Tacha, was disqualified from the reality TV show, Tunde Ednut, a popular social media influencer, set up a live Instagram video with singer Peter Okoye who is rumoured to have vowed to give the housemate the N60m cash prize if she fails to emerge victoriously.

During the course of the video, Peter Okoye debunks making such statement claims he only said he would help her make so much money.

Read Also: Throwback Pictures Of Mercy, Tacha: Who Is The Queen Of Bleaching? (Photo)

Tacha was disqualified from the show following her confrontation with fellow housemate, Mercy.

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
mercy, Peter Okoye, Tacha, Tunde Ednut
0

You may also like

“How PDP Attacks Judges When outcomes of cases don’t favor Them But keep quiet when the verdict is in Their favor” – Presidency

I am a descendant of Abraham, I don’t hate Christians – President Buhari

“People Are Impersonating Me” – Yvonne Nelson Cries Out

Police Arrest Impersonators In Army Uniform

Omokri Wants Trump to Question Buhari on Corruption in His Administration

Metuh trial: Defense urges court to arrest DSS boss for failing to produce Dasuki

Lai Mohammed denies having $1.2bn in his account

Cameroonian journalists jailed for 10 years for allegiance with Boko Haram

Saraki Blasts Presidency Over Failure to Repatriate ‘Enslaved’ Nigerians in Libya

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *