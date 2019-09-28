BBNaija: Peter Okoye Denies Promising Tacha N60m

Minutes after controversial Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Tacha, was disqualified from the reality TV show, Tunde Ednut, a popular social media influencer, set up a live Instagram video with singer Peter Okoye who is rumoured to have vowed to give the housemate the N60m cash prize if she fails to emerge victoriously.

During the course of the video, Peter Okoye debunks making such statement claims he only said he would help her make so much money.

Tacha was disqualified from the show following her confrontation with fellow housemate, Mercy.

Watch the video below: