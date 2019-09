Big Brother Naija, Pepper Dem, housemate, Seyi Awolowo on Thursday, engaged in a heated argument with fellow housemate, Tacha.

The fight started when Seyi screamed Tacha’s name and interrupted her sleep when he was looking for a blender to cook.

It led to shouting and counter-reaction from both housemates. He then threatened to make sure she gets a third strike that would immediately disqualify her from the game.

